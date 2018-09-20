Prep Cross Country: Vols, Bulldogs, Tigers compete at KHS

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy high school cross country teams continued the season Wednesday at KHS. The Lady Vols took first, while the Lady Bulldogs were third. The Vols took second, followed by the Bulldogs in fourth and the Tigers in sixth.

Darleen Bland cut 2:18 off her time from last year with a 23:26.54 for first place, followed by Alexis Hecker in third (24:17.74), Alize Hecker in fifth (25:18.56) and Hallie Powell in seventh.

“The girls are progressing well and running faster,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “We have a few extra days of rest until our next meet and will use that to work on some things to make us even better.”

Kingman’s Jimena Lopez was eighth at 25:49.79, while Lee Williams’ Kylie Cantrell was 11th and Kingman’s Anastasia Tanner finished in 12th. Kingman Academy’s Mia Martinez was 21st and teammate Kaelene Alleman took 25th.

For the Vols, Cayden Robles ran a 20:07.19 for second, followed by Zack Tempert in third (20:13.53).

“Almost every one of the boys got faster times on this course that is a little bit longer than the usual 5K,” Abraham said.

Kingman Academy’s Elijah Davis placed sixth (20:50.51), followed by Lee Williams’ Cade Cantrell in 11th. Kingman’s Christian Yazzie was 13th and teammate Christian Clever was 21st.

Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy are back in action at 4 p.m. Wednesday for the Tiger Invitational.