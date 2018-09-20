Prep Football: Volunteers look to bounce back at Mingus

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team’s abundance of running backs last season didn’t allow every playmaker to get the ball.

But fortunately, Cameron Ott’s hard work and determination in a smaller role didn’t go unnoticed by Vols head coach Clint Sasse and his staff.

“One thing in the offseason we figured out was that this kid needs the ball in his hands,” Sasse said of Ott. “Every time he had the ball in his hands last year offensively, which he didn’t have much of a role, he did something special.”

Ott has come a long way from a season ago when he rushed for 68 yards. The senior already has 47 carries for 254 yards and three touchdowns in five games.

But Ott is quick to give credit to his teammates who also put in time during the offseason.

“We all worked hard the entire summer,” Ott said. “I am the senior running back, but we have two other junior running backs that are just as talented as me. We all work hard, equally.”

Donnie Simms and Wesley Boyd have combined for 192 yards and two touchdowns and Ott has noticed their drive.

“They’ve really stepped up,” Ott said. “They’ve played to the varsity level as juniors. They do a great job.”

And Lee Williams’ ability to play a variety of running backs has helped the team find continued success in the run game.

“It’s a good rotation that we have right now,” Sasse said. “There’s always a different mojo when a different running back comes into the game. Wesley is very smooth, Camo is a hard-nose runner and Donnie is right in between those two.”

All three will need to showcase their skills at 7 p.m. Friday when the Vols (2-3, 0-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) make the trip to Mingus.

“Mingus is definitely a tough, physical team,” Ott said. “Every year, they show that. But I think we’re just as physical.”

Sasse is aware of the fact that the Marauders (3-2, 0-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) are a tough team, but he also knows Lee Williams has what it takes to battle with its opponent.

“After last week, I feel we really have to bring up our physicality because I didn’t think we were physical for four quarters against Bradshaw,” Sasse said. “The first couple of quarters were good, but we showed a lot of signs of lacking physicality in that second half. And that’s just not us. We’re having a hard week and we’re going to find out who’s going to play hard.”