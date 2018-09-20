Prep Swim: Vols, Bulldogs continue season at Centennial Pool

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams and Kingman high school swim teams jumped back in the water Thursday at Centennial Pool. The Vols and Lady Vols took care of business as each squad finished 3-0 in the dual meet.

“We worked very hard on all of the little things that each swimmer can do to show discipline,” said Lee Williams head coach Caleb Presnal. “The times are dropping and it shows just how their hard work has paid off. I feel that each swimmer is on track to lose time every event we swim.”

Lee Williams’ Jocelyn Graffius stepped up for the Lady Vols with two top finishes. In the 50 free, Graffius was first at 34.22, followed by teammate Cheyne Dietrich in second (44.67) and Kingman’s Cora Jessup in third.

Graffius then swam a 1:20.20 for first in the 100 free, followed by fellow Lady Vol Elizabeth Hall in second (1:22.96) and Jessup in third.

Graffius also excelled with her teammates as she joined Amelia Brackett, Emily Munson and Hall to take first in the 200 free relay.

Lee Williams’ Amelia Brackett was first in the 200 Individual Medley at 3:09.19 and Katherine Cornelsen finished second at 3:28.54.

Brackett added another first-place finish in the 100 backstroke at 1:24.29, followed by teammate Jazmine O’Banion in second.

Diego Narvarte tallied a pair of top finishes for Lee Williams, as he was first in the 50 free at 25.64, followed by William Rogers in second at 26.59.

Narvarte then swam a 1:08.92 in the 100 backstroke for first. Rogers added a first-place finish in the 100 free at 1:03.66, followed by Robert Gluschenko in second.

Beauen Bratley was the top finisher in the 500 free at 6:08.32, followed by Jonathon Leon in second at 7:40.35. Bratley along with Gluschenko, Rogers and Narvarte swam a 1:51.56 in the 200 free relay to take first. The same group also was first in the 400 free relay at 4:30.09.

Chris Marcus was first in 200-yard freestyle at 2:58.02, followed by teammate Brian Presnal in second at 3:08.44.

Elizabeth Hall led the Lady Vols in the 200 freestyle at 3:10.01 for first, while Kingman’s Angelina Kelly was second (3:10.17). Kelly was also first in the 100 backstroke at 1:41.01 followed by Lee Williams’ Arin Puaa in second (1:42.35).

Puaa, Cornelsen, O’Banion and Dietrich swam a 4:30.09 in the 400 free relay for first to round out the top performers.

Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy are back in the pool at 4 p.m. Thursday with a trip to Mountain Valley Pool in Prescott.