Storage, RV park to start construction near Old Highway 95

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A storage management company that was approved for a rezone and amendment to the Mohave County general plan will break ground in November on a 160-acre storage park and RV park with luxury amenities on Highway 95.

Construction will start soon on the Riverbound Custom Storage and RV Park that will cater to off-roaders, said Ryan Rodney, project developer and chief executive officer of Irvine, California-based Riverbound Storage Management.

The tract is on BLM land adjacent to Old Highway 95, about 10 minutes north of Lake Havasu City limits and across from Havasu Heights. The first phase is scheduled to break ground on Nov. 10, with occupancy expected in 2019 or 2020.

The first phase of 100 sites is valued in the “millions” with infrastructure improvement, asphalt for roads and construction of the building, Rodney said a phone interview Wednesday.

“It’ll increase tax revenue for Mohave County’s bottom line and also look at the opportunity zones,” he said. “There’s a great chunk of Mohave County that has been deemed as an opportunity zone for preferential tax treatment.”

Rodney said he’s a big believer in the project, and it would ultimately bring “significant” economic benefits to the county.

The RV park concept will address the needs of a “new breed” of RV and boat enthusiasts who want to store their vehicles, toys and trailers near their favorite recreational areas, Rodney said.

“Being just a few miles from I-40, the overall savings in fuel cost to the consumer could be significant,” he said.

The development would eventually include a general store, laundromat and wash station, fuel station and provisions for sewage disposal. It will also have a swimming pool and spa, golf driving range, tennis and basketball courts, kid’s park and dog exercise area.

Each 18-foot-by-50-foot luxury storage unit will be free-standing and made of pre-fabricated steel with capacity for a full-size motor home or fifth-wheel, boats, jet skis, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles.

Next to the storage unit is a 14-foot-by-50-foot concrete RV pad with a permanent awning and paved parking space. Each RV pad will have a sewer connection and utilities pedestal with electricity and water.

Supervisor Buster Johnson, who represents the Lake Havasu City area, voted against changing the zoning from heavy industrial to general commercial. He wants to preserve the land for industrial development.

“This is a perfect piece of property for heavy industrial,” he said at the May board meeting. “If we give that and let somebody come and put in a minimart and storage units, you’ve lost that future.”