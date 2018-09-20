Traffic offense leads to felony arrests

KINGMAN – Kingmanites Amy Marie Schroeder, 49, and Sasha Nicole Baker, 30, were arrested by the Kingman Police Department at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday when a patrol stop for a traffic offense allegedly revealed possession of narcotic drugs.

KPD reported a vehicle driven by Schroeder was stopped for a traffic offense in the 2000 block of Airfield Avenue on Sunday, at which time police discovered her license was suspended. Baker reportedly tried to give officers a false name to avoid the discovery of arrest warrants. She had misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and probation violation.

Both Schroeder and Baker were found to be in possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Schroeder was arrested on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. Baker was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and the misdemeanor warrants.

Both were booked into the Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department