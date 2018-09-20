Verbal altercation allegedly leads to aggravated assault, criminal damage charges

KINGMAN – Arthur Morgan Martinez, 19, and 18-year-old Damion Jay Harryman, both of Kingman, were arrested by the Kingman Police Department at about 10:40 p.m. Friday following law enforcement responding to a 911 report of a vehicle’s occupants shooting at another vehicle.

KPD received a report of occupants in a tan colored Jeep Cherokee shooting at another vehicle while southbound on Stockton Hill Road. The vehicle had last been seen westbound on I-40 from Stockton Hill Road. The vehicle and its occupants, driver Martinez, and passenger Harryman, were stopped on Beale Street and detained.

KPD reports that subsequent investigation revealed the two men were involved in a verbal altercation with multiple subjects at a convenience store in the 3100 block of Stockton Hill Road. The verbal altercation continued at another location, then both vehicles headed southbound on Stockton Hill. At that time, Harryman allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun at the other vehicle. KPD officers have determined the handgun was a BB gun replica of a Smith & Wesson semiautomatic with the orange safety tip removed.

The victim’s vehicle suffered damage having been shot several times by BB pellets. Martinez and Harryman reportedly admitted involvement in the incident. The two men were arrested for aggravated assault and criminal damage, both felonies, and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department