Eagle Scout garden beds to be dedicated at Dig It Community Gardens

KINGMAN – Dig It Community Gardens is dedicating the Eagle Scout garden beds at 10 a.m. Saturday at the garden located next to Cecil Davis Park, 2301 Lillie Ave.

There will be a little free library, new benches, artwork and activities in the children’s garden area. Refreshments will be served following the dedication. Bring a chair and hat.

Dig It Community Gardens is making plans for Pumpkin Patch Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, where each family will be allowed to pick one pumpkin for free.

Also, the date for the 2019 Dig It Dash 5K run and walk has been set for Saturday, March 16. The dash starts and finishes at the garden, with an awards ceremony and refreshments after the race.

Information provided by Dig It Community Gardens