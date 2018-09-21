Obituary | Edward Lee Davis

On September 2, 2018 Edward left this earth at the age of 24, after struggling with depression. He had been born on July 15, 1994 and raised in the Kingman area.

Eddie, to his friends and family, leaves behind his parents Zandra Stephens, Bill and Chere Davis, his brother Dustin Firth, grandparents Loretta Baldwin, Pat and Rennie Davis, Yvonne Larson and great grandfather Lloyd Wertenberger. His aunts, uncles and cousins along with a multitude of friends are missing him also.

Eddie always had an easy beautiful smile for everyone and a generous heart. He was always helping others when they were feeling down and giving a helping hand without asking anything in return to anyone in need. Let’s remember him for the fun-loving and carefree person he was.

Please honor Eddie by joining in the Celebration of Life on October 6 at 4 p.m. located at Centennial Park. This celebration is being hosted by his very good friends Brandon Boles and Sara LeBlanc.