Obituary | Nancy A. Turner

Nancy A. Turner passed away on September 9, 2018. Nancy was born to Stanley and Stephanie Pietrusinski on October 10, 1941.

Nancy married the love of her life, Jan Turner on July 29, 1957 and relocated to Kingman in 1977. Nancy held multiple retail positions at Coronet, JCPenney & Safeway before retiring from her and Jan’s family auto dealer business, Andy Devine Auto Sales. Nancy’s love for her boys went without saying, they all held a special place in her heart.

Nancy is survived by her four sons, Dean (Arlyn) Turner, Bryan (Denise) Turner, Terry (Becky) Turner all of Kingman, Arizona and John Turner of Fairbanks, Alaska. One brother Martin (Yvonne) Behn of Crete, Illinois. Five grandsons, Kevin (Nikki) Turner, Christopher Turner, Tony Turner and Trace Turner all of Kingman, Arizona and Nicholas (McKinlyn) Turner of Tomball, Texas. Two granddaughters, Melissa (Chris) Robinson of Peoria, Arizona and Sara Turner of Glendale, Arizona. Twelve great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also, a special thank you to and survived by her special friend, Don Fanire who brought her smile back and the happiness in her heart the past few months.

There will be a celebration of life on September 22, 2018 at 3054 Camille Lane from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Come join us and share some memories.