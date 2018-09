KINGMAN – The summer heat is still around, so why not cool down with some pink lemonade to help raise money for breast cancer awareness?

Mykenzie, an 8-year-old entrepreneur, has been making lemonade for the past 3 years to help raise money for breast cancer awareness where all her proceeds go to Kingman Cancer Care Unit.

Her annual lemonade stand will start at 9 a.m. (until she runs out of lemonade) Sunday by the Gas-n-Grub on 2201 Hualapai Mountain Rd.