Prep Roundup: Volunteers can’t bounce back in 48-14 loss to Mingus

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team was hoping for a turnaround on the road Friday night. Unfortunately, the Vols couldn’t find the spark they needed and dropped a 48-14 loss to Mingus.

Lee Williams (2-4, 0-2 4A Grand Canyon Region) found itself in a battle during a 34-point second quarter, but the Marauders (4-2, 1-1) pulled away in the second half with 21 unanswered points.

Lee Williams’ Luigi Garibaldi led the defense with six tackles, while Cameron Ott, Kris Ashton and Hunter Sturgill each tallied four stops apiece.

The Vols return to the field at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Flagstaff.

Paradise Honors 56, Kingman 0

At KHS, the Kingman High School football team couldn’t find the end zone on Homecoming and dropped a 56-0 loss to the Panthers.

The Bulldogs (3-2) trailed 42-0 at halftime and tallied 20 yards of total offense. Powers Corbin led the way with three receptions for 17 yards.

Kingman opens 3A West Region play at 7 p.m. Friday at River Valley (1-4).

Bourgade Catholic 47, Academy 13

At Bourgade, the Kingman Academy High School football team watched a close game slip away in the second half Friday in a 47-13 loss to the Golden Eagles.

The Tigers (1-4) trailed by only seven points, 20-13, early in the third quarter after they returned an interception for a touchdown. But that was as close as Academy would get as Bourgade scored 27 straight points for the win.

Academy travels to Chino Valley (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday to start 3A West Region play.