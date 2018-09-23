Community View | Michael Shannon focused on other’s specks instead of his plank

Hello my neighbors to the north and Mr. Michael Shannon. Much love from a transgender woman born and raised in Phoenix. You might understandably wonder what I have to say about life up there or what we have in common. I’ve spent more time on a ranch than I have in bars. I’ve been to more church services than college lectures. Mind you I double majored in philosophy and religion in college.

I love Arizona and I love my country. A health condition kept me out of the military, but I tried serving like my brother, and like my grandfathers before us. I call my grandmother regularly and give to the needy when I can. And like you, I’m an imperfect person trying to do my best and am growing and learning as I go.

I don’t know what Bible you read from, but my Bible tells me the first Gentile convert in the book of Acts was the Ethiopian Eunuch. I don’t know what Old Testament you read but in mine the Book of Isaiah chapter 56 says: “To the eunuchs who keep my Sabbaths, who choose what pleases me and hold fast to my covenant – to them I will give within my temple and its walls a memorial and a name better than sons and daughters; I will give them an everlasting name.”

Jesus didn’t differentiate between eunuchs who lived as castrated men or those that lived as transgender women. Remember, in a surgically primitive society castration was the go to sex change. Different types of eunuchs were known in Jesus’ times but they were lumped together and welcomed in the early church and scripture. Now, you might say that eunuchs are a third sex according to the Bible. And I might agree.

You call the caregivers of trans children pedophiles which is not only false and ridiculous propaganda, but you do so in the context of what you learned in a Catholic conference ... it’s sad that you let a religious organization and conference full of likely pedophiles distract you from their pedophilic cancer winding its tentacles throughout their church leadership- letting them ditract you by falsely calling the medical community and their support staff treating trans medical conditions pedophiles.

You shouldn’t practice medicine without a license nor should you play a theologian without an ordination. The church I once knew had a lot more grace and humility towards their neighbors. I miss going to church sometimes. Men like you, Mr. Shannon, make me feel unwelcome. You focus on the speck you think you see in my eye while ignoring the plank blinding you in your own. But I’m sure your sins are better loved by Jesus, he surely must have thought that in agony on the cross. Right? Wrong.

The God I was taught worked miracles through medicine, through the hands of human healers. A crown on a tooth, an artificial heart valve, or a transgender woman’s vagina are blessings from God to the patients who received them.

Forty-one percent of transgender people have attempted suicide. Thanks for the concern but this statistic is not about only postoperative transsexuals. Actually, a study of transsexuals in Sweden from 1960-2010 showed only 2.2 percent of those who’d undergone the operation regretted it ... or should I say 97 percent of those studied didn’t regret undergoing the operation.

I hope you’ve learned a little better how to love us better as your neighbors but if you haven’t there’s an old Hank Williams lyric you might heed: “if you mind your business then you won’t be minding mine.”