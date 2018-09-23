Event Calendar | Sept. 23 - Sept. 30

Kids love to get their face painted at Andy Devine Days.

  • Originally Published: September 23, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • TODAY

    Pink lemonade for breast cancer awareness

    9 a.m. at the Gas-N-Grub, 2201 Hualapai Mountain Rd. All proceeds go to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit.

    MONDAY

    Andy Awards

    6 - 9 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-6253.

    THURSDAY

    Andy Devine Day’s Cow Plop

    6 p.m. at the Boot Barn parking lot 3320 Stockton Hill Rd. 928-757-5500.

    Rhythm Band Music Class

    5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

    FRIDAY

    Drop-In Volunteering!

    2 - 3:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

    Gentleman Doc Holliday

    2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave. 928-715-0288.

    Andy Devine Days Festival

    The Fest will take place in Historic Downtown Kingman along the Beale Street Corridor. 928-753-6106.

    SATURDAY

    Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018

    9 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. in Downtown Kingman. 412-568-3536.

    Andy Devine Days Festival

    The Fest will take place in Historic Downtown Kingman along the Beale Street Corridor. 928-753-6106.

    Andy Devine Days Parade 2018

    10 a.m. the starting point at Locomotive Park. 928-757-7919.

    Kingman Concert Band

    6 p.m. at Journey Church 3782 N. Bank St. 928- 753-3902

    Tour of Kingman

    6:30 a.m. The run starts and ends at the new Kingman Arch 315 W. Beale St., the swim at Grandview pool at 8:30 a.m. and the bike starts and finishes at Kingman Museum 400 W. Beale St. 928-279-2386

    Andy Devine Days PRCA Rodeo 2018

    4 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-897-0399.

    SUNDAY, Sept. 30

    Andy Devine Days PRCA Rodeo 2018

    11 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-897-0399.

    Kingman Social Club Charity Dinner

    5 p.m. at the Dambar Steakhouse 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave. 928-565-5040.

    MBAA Enduro Kingman 2018

    7 a.m. at the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area on N. Hwy 93 just out of Kingman a ½ mile on the left.

