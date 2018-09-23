Mohave County attorney: Lake Havasu Police shooting justified

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that the shooting of a Patagonia man by Lake Havasu City Police officers was justified.

The Kingman Police Department was enlisted to investigate the July 25 officer-involved shooting, which resulted in the death of 56-year-old Brent C. Bowdon. The three Havasu Police officers involved in the shooting were identified as Earl Chalfant, Camaron Hollis and Angus McCabe, who were placed on paid administrative leave after the incident. The officers returned to active duty in early August after the investigation showed Bowdon may have intentionally provoked the use of deadly force by law enforcement.

Almost a week after the shooting occurred, Kingman investigators released information and officers’ body camera footage to the public in late July. According to statements by Kingman Police Department Public Information Officer Rusty Cooper, Bowdon and his wife, Denise Bowdon, were embroiled in an argument on the night of the shooting. The argument led to Bowdon taking his wife’s mobile phone and dialing 911. Bowdon did not speak to dispatchers during the call, Cooper said, but shouting and arguing could be heard in the background.

Officers who arrived at the scene were approached by Bowdon’s wife, who attempted to tell them that her husband was unarmed and that her husband would only pretend to be armed. Bowdon emerged from the residence shortly afterward and approached officers with one hand behind his back. He indicated that he was armed, the body camera footage showed, and ignored repeated orders to show officers his hands.

Officers feared Bowdon may indeed have armed himself, and Bowdon was warned that he would be shot if he came any closer to the officers’ position. He continued to approach, prompting officers’ deadly response. Bowdon was shot 10 times before officers requested paramedic assistance. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kingman investigators revealed Bowdon was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

Bowdon was a prominent member of Patagonia’s mining community, about 15 miles north of Nogales. He was a former president of the Patagonia Regional Business Coalition, owner of two Patagonia businesses and a fire captain for Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

With prosecutors’ decision, the investigation into his death is closed.