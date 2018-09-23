Homeless pedestrian struck by truck Sept. 12 dies

KINGMAN – The homeless pedestrian that was struck by an incoming vehicle Sept. 12 died Thursday evening at University Medical Center in Las Vegas as a result of serious head injuries he sustained after the accident.

Lanni Edmond Kennedy, 69, a long time transient of Kingman was crossing Andy Devine Avenue pushing a shopping cart on the 3300 block of Andy Devine when a Ford F-150, driven by a 46-year-old Golden Valley woman, struck him crossing the street not using a designated crosswalk.

The setting sun in the driver’s eyes and Kennedy not using a crosswalk were contributing factors in the incident, Kingman Police Department said in a press release.

The driver of the truck was not charged.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department