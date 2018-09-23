Kingman High School receives tennis netting donation, fundraiser still Oct. 1

KINGMAN – The Bulldogs athletic department has received a wind netting donation for the tennis courts from West Coast Netting.

“We have been contacted by West Coast Netting with the possible donation of the netting that is needed for the athletic department,” Tuesday Simmons from Graves U-Haul said in an email to the Daily Miner.

Not only did they receive the netting, but KHS has also received a donation from Preston Investments for the baseball scoreboard valued at $8,000.

John Venenga, vice principal and athletic director at KHS, said the community has always done a great job to support the school.

Although the school has had generous donations from community businesses, a fundraiser is still being held at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Graves U-Haul to help raise money for uniforms, tournament sponsorship and basketball scoreboards.

The fundraiser is part of Graves U-Haul First Responders Luncheon, which will include a car wash, smoked brisket dinner plates, an auction and live music. To donate items for the auction, contact Mike Simmons at 928-753-8037.