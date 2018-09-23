Mohave Community College looks for next president, seeks community input

KINGMAN – Now that the current Mohave Community College President Dr. Michael Kearns has announced his retirement in February 2019 to the board, MCC is looking for a new president.

The MCC Board of Governors met Wednesday for a work session to outline the process they will follow to pick a new college president.

The board plans to select an interim college president, which will grant board members more time to hire Kearns replacement.

“This is going to be a very extensive national search,” Phyllis Smith, MCC governing board president said. “Finding someone to replace Dr. Kearns is not going to be easy.”

Board members plan to have an interim college president serve from February 2019-June 2019, while the board conducts the national search. The board also wants for the process to be transparent and open to the public.

The college has created a “Search for the President” webpage at www.mohave.edu/MCC-President-Search to help the public stay informed, which includes a Community Survey.

“We feel it is very important to bring in members of the community and get their thoughts on the type of president they would like to see for our community college,” Smith said. “This college is here for the community, and input from everyone will be very valuable.”

For those who don’t have access to the internet, printed copies of the survey are available at each campus.

The surveys may be picked up and returned to the office of the campus dean. Campus addresses and building numbers for the offices of the deans, along with contact information are listed below.

You may also mail completed surveys to: MCC Chief Human Resources Officer, 1971 Jagerson Ave., Kingman, AZ 86409.

The community surveys need to be completed and returned by Oct. 31 so the board has time to review them before the November board meeting.

The board plans to have a presidential profile outlining the ideal candidate by mid- November.

Information provided by Mohave Community College