Obituary | Candace Ann Masten

On the morning of August, 5 2018 Candace Ann Masten passed away in her hometown of Kingman, Arizona with her daughter Rita, son-in-law Robert and grandson Achillies by her side. Candace was born on August, 22, 1962 to Ronald and Millie Masten with whom she also shared her birthday with. Candace grew up in Wickiup with her siblings Denny, David, Colleen, Corrine and Ronnie.

Candy was known for her generosity, kindness and her ability to make people laugh till they cried. She was a friend to everyone she met.

As a Kingman native, Candy enjoyed roping, ranching and riding. She broke her first horse at 11 years old, telling her children and grandhildren how when she got on that day her knees where just shaking. She also was the first woman to ride double on a bronc at the Cowpunchers Rodeo in Williams, Arizona sometime in 1970s. Candy went on to have 3 beautiful children Clay Smith, Rita Tyree and Ben Tyree. They blessed her with many grandkids. Kaleb, Loriann, Emily, Jamee, Andrew, Jackson, Achillies, Mikey, Leonidis Liam Kyne, Shaylee, Laycen and little Benjamin Eli. Each carry a piece of her heart and laughter. Her many neices and nephews treasure many memories as well. Candy’s sidekick Bell will truly miss her.