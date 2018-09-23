Obituary | Pamela Nash Plew

Pamela Nash Plew of Kingman passed away September 1, 2018. She was born in Phoenix in 1962.



Pam’s best childhood memories include camping at Mormon Lake, summer trips to San Diego, and visiting family in Texas and New Mexico. She graduated from Arcadia High School in 1980 and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Geology from ASU in 1985.



Pam loved animals, especially big dogs, and enjoyed creating art with family and friends. She moved to Kingman in 2001 and became real estate appraiser. In 2011 she joined Peterson Burge Enterprises where she advanced to director of development and facilities.

Pam was active in Soroptomist International of Kingman for 16 years, serving on many committees, as President in 2015 and most recently in the high school outreach known as S-Club.

For the past four years, Pam was also a dedicated KAOL softball mom. She is survived by her husband of 22 years Monty Plew of Kingman, her daughter Jessica Plew of Portland, her brother Taylor (Tamera) Ross of Kingman, two nieces, two nephews and a grandniece.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Pamela, her sister Wendy and her parents John and Donnie Ross.

Arrangements are being handled by Sutton Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on October 6, 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Kingman with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pamela Plew Scholarship Fund at any Wells Fargo Branch.