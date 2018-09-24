8-year-old Kingmanite making strides for breast cancer

KINGMAN – The smell of pink lemonade was in the air Sunday as 8-year-old Mykenzie DeVries was raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness to donate to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit.

She has been doing this for three years and decided to do it because she likes helping people. She decided to do this event during a car ride with her mother.

“We were talking about fundraising and people who needed help,” she said.

Her mother Amanda Edwards suggested to do something to help out. Mykenzie decided to raise money for breast cancer because she said that they celebrate breast cancer awareness every year.

Aside from having lemonade to raise money, she had bracelets she made herself and candles. Last year they raised over $1,000 and all proceeds go to Kingman Cancer Care Unit.