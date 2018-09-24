Arizona's Republican governor, Democratic rival to debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Incumbent Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and Democratic candidate David Garcia are participating in televised debates this week in Phoenix and Tucson.

The first debate at 5 p.m. local time Monday will be in Phoenix, with the Citizens Clean Elections Commission and Arizona PBS participating.

The second one is at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Tucson, with the participation of Arizona Public Media, KJZZ radio and the Arizona Daily Star.

Immigration and education have emerged as major issues during the campaign.

Ducey has stressed increased security along Arizona's southern border aimed at stopping the flow of drugs and illegal immigration into the United States.

Garcia has focused on improving the state's public education system. He is a fourth-generation Arizona Latino who served in the military and now works as an education professor.