The House with a Clock in its Walls: A refreshing original

Finally! An original thought comes out of Hollywood. Or as original as it can get. Here's a story about a magical clock ticking within the walls of an old, supposedly haunted, house. We don't find out why, how or what it means until later.

The move starts with Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) talking on the phone with his Uncle Jonathan (Jack Black) and how Vaccaro will come live with him because of the death of Vaccaro's parents. A sad beginning many in that age group can identify with: uprooted from familiar and loving surroundings to somewhere new and unfamiliar. Vaccaro's character Lewis is a smart kid who loves dictionaries and words, doesn't have friends and is kind of a loner. Uncle Jonathan comes onto his bus to greet him. Black's Uncle Jonathan is a bit of a peculiarity himself, arriving in a kimono, assuring Vaccaro they will get along fine.

Black's character is definitely the one in charge although quirky. At the house there are clocks everywhere which Vaccaro immediately takes notice of. Black tells Vaccaro there are no rules: no bedtime, mealtime etc. Just never open a locked cabinet. A little foreshadowing here because telling any 10 year old not to open something is pretty much a request to open it. He also meets the neighbor Mrs Zimmerman (Cate Blanchett). Black and Blanchett exchange the complete opposite of pleasantries, kind of like Don Rickles meeting Don Rickles.

Vaccaro is sad and frequently looks at a picture of him with his parents. Just before going to sleep he takes the picture and speaks to his parents. Later he awakes to the ticking sound of a clock that is heard above the ticking sounds of the other thousand clocks. He goes to the hallway to see Black searching around with a flashlight. On another night he follows Black to a basement where Black is swinging an axe to break through a wall. This scares the heck out of Vaccaro as it reinforces a story he heard in school about his house being haunted because of an axe murder. Vaccaro's facial expressions are precious and remind me of Home Alone. This forces Black to admit he is a warlock.

In his attempt to win over a friend, Vaccaro raises the previous owner from the grave. This begins an all out fiasco with Black and Blanchett trying to find him and learning what the clock in the wall means.

There's plenty of CGI to keep it interesting and nothing over the top. The living bush and the chair, which move, are endearing. Just watch out of shooting leaves. The movie reminded me of all the Goosebumps stories and falls completely in line with that theme. So it is child-friendly even if it is rated PG. The story moves along and you can't fail to empathize with Vaccaro. No cheap jump scares here. Vaccaro is the outstanding character here. Black is a convincing warlock and Blanchett carries her role well although there could have been more back story on them. It's an enjoyable movie zipping through its 105 minutes. I'll give The House with a Clock in its Walls 3 ½ Miners.