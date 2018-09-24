Kingman Academy High School paint parking, senior year memories

KINGMAN – Senior year is a year full of memories to be made with friends who have been by your side since day one.

Seniors at Kingman Academy of Learning High School took a creative approach to the black pavement in the student parking lot Thursday and Friday. Instead of pulling up to a black paved parking spot every morning for school, they will pull up to a customized painted parking spot.

Student council made it a project for seniors to buy a parking spot for $5, paint it however they want (with a preapproved design), and having a piece of their personality for the rest of their senior year.

Teachers Hollie Lowe and David Scroggins are the co-advisors of student council. Every grade level has a special event at the beginning of the year. Out of the 97 students in the senior class, 64 students participated in the event.

“It’s grown every single year,” Scroggins said.

The money used to purchase the spot is used to buy the student’s pizza during the event. Students provide their own supplies and their families are welcome to join in the painting process.

Amanda Villesco wasn’t there to paint her spot but her mother and sister had her back. She chose a famous children’s book, “Oh the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss, to find inspiration for her parking space.

“She’s a pretty ambitious kid,” said Amanda’s mother Jessie Villesco.

Her mother added that all of the ideas she has like, college and traveling, make the message behind the book appropriate for her daughter.

Seth Fields decided to do his family-favorite show “The Office,” with his family at his side helping him. On his space he painted a bear, beet, and the Battlestar Galactica symbol, which is one of the shows famous quotes.

Isabella Anderson also decided to pay homage to her favorite show to decorate her parking spot. She decided to paint the city skyline from the show Friends.

“It’s my favorite show,” she said. “Joey is my favorite (character).”