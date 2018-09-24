Kingman Photo | Hosting an Open World

Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Sept.14 meeting were 6 Ukraine delegates visiting the club on an Open World project. Shown above with club president Becky Fawson (center) are Olga Tkachuk, Natalia Ruzhnitskaya, Natalia Kalmykova, Andril Prudyvus, Iryna Lytovchenko and Roman Kolontai.



Sept. 7 to Sept.15 our club hosted the Open World delegation of 5 primary care doctors and a Director General of Strategic Planning of Ministry of Healthcare from Ukraine. During their stay with us they visited UMC Trauma Center, toured UNLV School of Medicine and enjoyed Fremont Street in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Rotarians hosted us all overnight Sept. 7); toured Hoover Dam; were given presentations by Erin Collins on Insurance and Health Care Management and by Mohave Community College Surg/Tech Director Michelle Diaz; attended a Lake Havasu City Rotary meeting at Shugrue’s Restaurant and viewed London Bridge; toured Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center and Mohave Memorial Mortuary; were hosted to a dinner at Siren’s Café by our Kingman Satellite Rotary Club; visited the Grand Canyon and were given a tour and hosted to a spaghetti dinner cooked by Sedona Fire Department, then hosted overnight in Sedona Rotarian homes; toured Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and Wickenburg’s museum; met with our Kingman Mayor, Monica Gates and our State Representative Regina Cobb; toured and were hosted to lunch at White Cliffs Senior Living; toured Joan & Diana Hospice and were given a demonstration there by chiropractor/acupuncturist Barbara Dorf; attended Mohave County Fair; toured Kingman Regional Medical Center’s ER, Wound Care, Cancer Care, Lab, Imaging, and Primary Care centers; toured Desert Diamond Distillery, and were given a Reception at Mohave Museum of History and the Arts, followed by a farewell dinner at Siren’s Café.