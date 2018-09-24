Licenses and Permits | Sept. 24, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 14:

Richard Hernandez: 2505 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; electric service.

John Ingenito: Kingman; electric for well.

Streamline Solar: 1778 E. Paul Road, Mohave Valley; roof mount solar array.

Ambient Edge: Kingman; replace 3-ton mini split.

Gonzo’s Plumbing: 2055 Mustang Drive, Mohave Valley; electric 70 gallon water heater.

Christopher Klein: 2665 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; demo mobile M-H and septic.

Husband for Rent: Kingman; reroof.

Steven Amick: 3120 E. Bandit Circle, Kingman; 200 amp electric panel replacement.

Building permits and business licenses for the City of Kingman were unavailable when the Daily Miner went to press.