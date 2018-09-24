Mohave County Most Wanted | Sept. 24, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Laurie Barbara Castro

DOB: 06/23/1964 White Female 5-3 140 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde

Offense: Tampering with physical evidence – destroy/altering, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 08/08/2018

Joseph Edward Layne

DOB: 01/27/1962 White Male 6-1 175 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal impersonation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 08/27/2018

Michelle Suzanne Luecke

DOB: 07/02/1966 White Female 5-7 190 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Fraudulent scheme/practice – conceal, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 08/17/2018

Valentin Mascorro

DOB: 08/04/1979 White Male 5-8 165 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Bald

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 09/17/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Raquel Elizabeth Acosta

Offense: Hindering prosecution 1st Degree, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 08/27/2018 Capture: 09/13/2018

Scott Lee Ross Amers

Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 08/01/2018 Capture: 09/18/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department