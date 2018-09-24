Mohave County Most Wanted | Sept. 24, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Laurie Barbara Castro
DOB: 06/23/1964 White Female 5-3 140 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde
Offense: Tampering with physical evidence – destroy/altering, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 08/08/2018
Joseph Edward Layne
DOB: 01/27/1962 White Male 6-1 175 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Criminal impersonation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 08/27/2018
Michelle Suzanne Luecke
DOB: 07/02/1966 White Female 5-7 190 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Fraudulent scheme/practice – conceal, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 08/17/2018
Valentin Mascorro
DOB: 08/04/1979 White Male 5-8 165 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Bald
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 09/17/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Raquel Elizabeth Acosta
Offense: Hindering prosecution 1st Degree, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 08/27/2018 Capture: 09/13/2018
Scott Lee Ross Amers
Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 08/01/2018 Capture: 09/18/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
