Mohave County Most Wanted | Sept. 24, 2018

  • Originally Published: September 24, 2018 5:55 a.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Laurie Barbara Castro

    Laurie Barbara Castro

    DOB: 06/23/1964 White Female 5-3 140 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Tampering with physical evidence – destroy/altering, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 08/08/2018

    photo

    Joseph Edward Layne

    Joseph Edward Layne

    DOB: 01/27/1962 White Male 6-1 175 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Criminal impersonation, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 08/27/2018

    photo

    Michelle Suzanne Luecke

    Michelle Suzanne Luecke

    DOB: 07/02/1966 White Female 5-7 190 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Fraudulent scheme/practice – conceal, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 08/17/2018

    photo

    Valentin Mascorro

    Valentin Mascorro

    DOB: 08/04/1979 White Male 5-8 165 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Bald

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 09/17/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Raquel Elizabeth Acosta

    Raquel Elizabeth Acosta

    Offense: Hindering prosecution 1st Degree, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 08/27/2018 Capture: 09/13/2018

    photo

    Scott Lee Ross Amers

    Scott Lee Ross Amers

    Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 08/01/2018 Capture: 09/18/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

    More like this story