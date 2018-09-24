Six things to know about how to register to vote in Mohave County before Election Day

Didn’t have an opportunity to vote in the primary because you weren’t registered to vote? Well don’t worry too much because there’s still enough time to register for the general election in November.

Last day to register or to update any information is Oct. 9.

Where can you register in Mohave County?

Residents of Mohave County can visit the county recorder’s website, to register online or print out a registration form. Potential voters can visit servicearizona.com to register or at the local Arizona Motor Vehicle Department in person.

How can I register?

To register, change information, or re-register, complete a voter registration application. You can find a form at the Mohave County Library in Kingman, MVD, U.S. Post Office, or the Mohave County Voter Registration Office in Kingman – 700 W Beale St.

Who can register?

To register to vote you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old before or on the day of the general election (Nov. 6), must be a resident of Arizona for at least 29 days preceding Election Day, have not been convicted of treason or any felony, and has not been adjudicated an incapacitated person.

What you need to register?

To vote in federal, state, county and local elections, potential voters must provide proof of citizenship. Failure to do so, will only allow for register voters to vote in federal only elections.

One of these documents is acceptable to establish citizenship include an Arizona driver’s license or ID number, a legible photocopy of the license or ID issued by another state that identifies U.S. citizenship, copy of a U.S. birth certificate, photocopy of U.S. passport, photocopy of U.S. naturalization documents or the number of the naturalization certificate.

Why should you register?

People should register to make your voice heard on an issue or candidate, not letting others decide for you, for your neighbors that are not yet citizens, the youth, community and it’s to honor U.S. history and the right to vote, according to Nonprofit Vote.



When can you register?

Today! Right now!

For more information on how to register in Mohave County, call 928-753-0767, or email voterregistration@mohavecounty.us. Voter Registration Division hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.