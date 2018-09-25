Aggravated DUI charges stem from alleged erratic driving, whiskey bottle

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested James Wayne Sawatsky, 54 of Kingman, at about 7 p.m. Sunday upon observing a vehicle driving erratically near Bond Street and Northern Avenue.

Deputies observed a grey vehicle driving erratically and almost causing several collisions with other motorists. Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Sawatsky, reportedly had red watery eyes and difficulty responding to the deputy’s questions. He was asked to exit the vehicle, at which time deputies saw an almost-empty glass whiskey bottle resting on the driver’s side door handle.

MCSO reports that Sawatsky told deputies he could not complete field sobriety tests after being prompted to do so. A breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content of .192. James Wayne Sawatsky was arrested for four counts of felony aggravated DUI and booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office