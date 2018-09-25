Alleged shoplifting leads to additional felony charges

KINGMAN – Christina Lopez-Meza, 44, of California, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies Saturday on numerous charges following a report of a shoplifting in progress.

Deputies responded to a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The store’s loss prevention staff pointed law enforcement to a video of a female subject putting merchandise in her purse without paying. Contact was made with the subject, Lopez-Meza, and deputies asked to see inside her purse where they reportedly observed several items of clothing neatly folded with price tags on them.

Law enforcement also reported a syringe in the purse’s pocket, and a further search revealed additional merchandise in the purse and heroin inside of another syringe. The merchandise in the purse totaled about $70.

Christina Lopez-Meza was arrested for shoplifting, narcotic drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies, and two active arrest warrants. She was booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office