Candle-lighting ceremony to remember pets who died without a home

KINGMAN – For the Luv of Paws animal sanctuary is holding the sixth annual “Remember Me Thursday” candle-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pawsitively Charming thrift store and pet boutique, 204 N. Fourth St.

The ceremony is in remembrance of the millions of pets who lost their lives without the benefit of a loving home, and to shine a light on millions of healthy pets awaiting adoption, said Cherie DaLynn, founder of For the Luv of Paws.

Anyone who wants to participate in the ceremony is welcome to attend. Candles will be provided and volunteers will serve refreshments during social hour.

For more information on the pet campaign, go to www.remembermethurday.org.