Counterfeit bill used to pay for meal

KINGMAN – Samantha Sue Aguero, 24 of Washington, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday after allegedly paying for a meal with a counterfeit $100 bill.

At about 2:50 p.m. Friday, law enforcement responded to a business in the 4700 block of Highway 95 in reference to fraud. The manager told deputies that two subjects, one male and one female, had purchased food and paid with a counterfeit $100 bill before leaving. The manager added the employee did not realize the currency was fake and gave Aguero $88 in change, and that the subjects were located by an employee and had returned to the business.

Contact was made with the subject who paid the bill, Aguero, and deputies compared the bill given to the restaurant with others found in Aguero’s wallet. MCSO reports the bills had what appeared to be Chinese writing on them in pink near the left side, and that the four bills examined all had the same serial number. The bill used by Aguero appeared to have the “Chinese writing” removed.

Aguero reportedly told deputies that she got the bills from a friend and did not know they were counterfeit. The male subject was released from the scene after a records check revealed he had no arrest warrants.

Samantha Sue Aguero was arrested for forgery/possession of a forged instrument, a felony. She was booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office