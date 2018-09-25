KUSD school board candidates talk about priorities, motivation, representation

KINGMAN – Candidates running for Kingman Unified School District school board attended a Community for Education event held by local teachers Saturday.

The event included a presentation about how public education is funded, and the candidates answered prepared questions and those from the audience.

Candidates in attendance were incumbent Charles Lucero, Cliff Angle and Jennifer Shumway.

Prepared questions included what motivated the candidates to become school board members, their representation in the community and what school district needs they would give priority.

Both Angle and Lucero grew up in Kingman and are products of KUSD schools, which is what motivates them to be school board members.

“I’m a firm believer that public education is a great equalizer,” Lucero said.

Shumway is motivated because she has been a teacher at Hualapai Elementary School and her children attend KUSD schools.

In a school district many things are needed, but some have to be prioritized over others. The candidates were asked what needs they would prioritize.

Shumway and Angle agreed that the building conditions need to be fixed. Lucero said a pay increase for teachers and staff has always been at the top of his list of priorities.

Other things the three candidates brought up that need to be on the list of priorities is retaining teachers, school security and applying for grants.

They were asked if they primarily saw themselves as a representative of the schools or the community, and Lucero answered that he, as a KUSD board member, is a representative of various groups.

“You’re a representative of students, families, staff, and a representative of the community,” he said. “You have to listen to all those support groups when you make decisions for the district.”

Teachers Susan Collins, David Rice and Margaret Smith spearheaded the event and provided the audience with a presentation on how public schools are funded.

Also included in the presentation was a section on what parents, guardians and community members can do to help public education. Attending PTA/PTO and board meetings, supporting local schools, attending legislature district meetings, and electing officials that are in support of public education go a long way toward supporting public education.