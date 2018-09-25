MCSO responds to someone ‘screaming bloody murder’

KINGMAN – Payane Harris Berg, 25 of Golden Valley, and 25-year-old Kingmanite Skyler Lee Whalen were arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies Saturday after law enforcement received a call from a reporting party who said they could hear someone “screaming bloody murder.”

Deputies learned upon arriving at the scene that a male and female had been asleep when two subjects, later identified as Berg and Whalen, forcibly entered the residence and began assaulting the male. The victim’s injuries were consistent with the allegations, MCSO reports.

Payane Harris Berg and Skyler Lee Whalen were arrested for aggravated assault and 2nd degree burglary, and booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office