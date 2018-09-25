Obituary | Irene Wallig-Oberholtzer

Irene Wallig-Oberholtzer was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on June 13, 1933 to Joseph and Ellen (Sexton) Wallig.

Irene passed away Sept. 19, 2018, in Kingman, Arizona, where she had been residing for several years.

She grew up in Kenosha where she met the love of her life, Leo. They were married for 49 years before his death in 1999.

She is survived by all eight children: Marty, Chris Kiessling, Brad (Kim), Val (Jerry) LeClair, Cindy Sexton, Scott, Kevin and Toni (Elmer) Simon, and her sisters Rosemary Chaput and Diane Perry as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She led a full and wonderful life and will be missed by us all. Her work is done here and no one could have done a more beautiful job. We thank you, Mom. God speed.

A memorial service will be held Sept. 29 at Sutton funeral home at 1 p.m.