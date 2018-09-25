Obituary | Roy Eugene Yeater

Roy Eugene Yeater, 88, of Golden Valley, Arizona died quietly at his home Sept. 14, 2018 surrounded by those he loved.

He was born June 12, 1930 in Rocky Ford, Colorado to Horace and Minnie Yeater who later became Kingman, Arizona area residents.

Roy and his wife, Audrey, moved from California where he was employed by Hewlett Packard to start a real estate venture in Kingman with his brother, Glenn, in the early 1980s. He then operated his own agency, Western Trails, until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey, who was the love of his life; his dog, Freckles; two daughters, Jann Adams of Chandler, Arizona and Pamela Johnson (Mark) of Greeley, Colorado; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Mary Talbot of Eldridge, Iowa; and brother Don Yeater (Chris) of Loveland, Colorado.

Roy was a passionate gardener who transformed his desert property into a mini forest and his diligence to watering was observed by all who knew him! He was a skilled craftsman spending many hours in his shop with Audrey creating wooden butterflies and wonderful birdhouses. Together, the two of them, loved watching professional sports and it wasn’t uncommon for Roy to be wearing his New England Patriots baseball cap!

Roy’s Bible Study group and many community friends were special to him! A memorial service is being planned for the near future and will be announced.