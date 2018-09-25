Online applications for spring 2019 hunts now being accepted

KINGMAN – If you are interested in applying for Spring 2019 tags for bear, javelina, turkey or bison, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is now accepting applications online.

Sportsmen have until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 9 to apply for any of these tags.

The online form has changed a little, and according to the department, is much improved.

Here are the changes that sportsmen will see on the new online application:

The hunt party is established at the beginning of the application process, not at the end.

If a person does NOT qualify for a youth hunt, those hunts that have been designated as “Youth only” will not show in the drop down hunt selection fields.

If an individual selects that he/she is military and opts to put in for actual hunts, the main drop-down selection fields and those for military hunt selection will be provided on the same screen. The customer can then select five hunt numbers.

The department is offering some tips when using the new online system.

Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply online for a hunt/permit tag, so make sure you and your hunt party members currently have valid hunting or combination licenses. The licenses must be valid as of Oct. 9.

Know your license number and Sportsman ID number.

To find out the hunt numbers for areas that you want to apply for, use the 2019 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison and Bear Hunt Draw Information booklet that is available online at www.azgfd.gov/draw, or the printed booklets that are available at any department regional office or license dealers.

The department is also suggesting sportsmen to apply for PointGuard when applying for a tag. PointGuard ensures if a successful applicant is unable to participate in a hunt for any reason, the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt-permit tag will be reinstated.

The cost for PointGuard is $5 per species.