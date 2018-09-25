The perfect, successful antelope hunt

In the hunting world, very rarely does a hunt go like you have it planned.

But every once in a while, the good Lord smiles on us and things go just as we hoped they would.

And that was the case with Kingman resident JoEllen Stephens on a recent rifle antelope hunt in Unit 19A near Chino Valley.

JoEllen had applied for and somehow received a rifle antelope tag in Unit 19A, which is located generally east of Chino Valley. I say somehow because she had just a pair of bonus points for antelope while there are many of us that have 20 or more points for the same species. JoEllen beat some tremendous odds in drawing the tag, and she admitted she was surprised to learn she had drawn it.

After JoEllen drew the tag she gave me a call and we talked about my assisting her on the hunt. JoEllen told me she had never been there.

There were 30 tags issued, but what most people, JoEllen included, didn’t know is that the best antelope habitat in that unit is located on private ranches. Most charge access fees up to $1,500. Not only that, but it is tough to find antelope on the public lands in the unit.

One other factor is that before her hunt would start, there would be three other hunts held before hers even started.

There were two seven-day archery hunts. Those hunts were followed by a one-week muzzleloader hunt. That’s a lot of hunting pressure on the bucks on public land within the unit.

I did call a number of the ranches within the unit to verify the information given to me. The ranchers or ranch managers I spoke with were nice and actually were a lot of help.

One rancher told me there were some state sections within his ranch that could be accessed by hunters, and he would gladly meet with me to show me where the state sections were.

He even told me of a place that wasn’t on his ranch where antelope might be found.

Armed with that knowledge, I knew that knowing where the private and state lands were at required not only a very detailed land-status map, but I elected to purchase a map program that would actually show me on my phone where the state and private lands were located.

I strongly recommend for anyone who applies for tags in this unit to do the same thing. It’s not worth receiving a citation for trespassing while hunting that could result in a sportsman losing the privilege to hunt in Arizona for up to five years.

With the pre-hunt prep work done, it was time to go into the field and actually try and find antelope that resided on public lands.

On one trip were my friends Jay Chan, who had heart surgery this summer, and Bobby Condit, a Lake Havasu City resident who is just getting into hunting.

Chan, in my opinion, is one of the best, if not the best, glasser that I know. Condit is like a sponge and soaked up the information we were passing on to him. Being young, he has a great pair of eyes and spots game very well.

The plan was to check out areas where we might locate some mature bucks that somehow survived the previous hunts. It wasn’t going to be easy, but it’s the way you find out what is out there.

My parents had lived in Mayer, and I used to see antelope standing next to the roads near Chino Valley as I traveled to their home. I had actually hunted in this unit before with a friend, so I knew areas that I hoped would still hold some good bucks.

On our scouting mission, Jay, Bobby and I spotted six different bucks. Three were what we would classify as mature and therefore could be bucks worth pursuing.

For the purpose of identification, we simply called them Nos. 1, 2, and 3.

Our No. 1 buck was tall with good mass. This buck had about nine does with him when he was spotted. Problem was, he was close to one of the private ranches and when we spotted him, his ladies took him right back onto the private property.

Our No. 2 buck was shorter in length but had good mass and the best prongs we had seen on any of the bucks.

No. 3 had six does and good mass, but had the smallest prongs of the three.

The day before the hunt opened, JoEllen, who had been preparing for the hunt by practicing with her Winchester bolt action rifle .308 caliber on her property east of Kingman, followed me to the area I wanted to set up my fifth-wheel trailer.

Everything was going good till I found that the camp site I wanted already had a trailer on it. Other camps were seen nearby so I knew that we weren’t going to be the only ones in the area after the start of the hunt.

Then I found a tire on my trailer had been cut by the sharp rocks on the two-track road. Changing that tire proved to be challenging, especially since I had just received three shots in my back and was admonished by the doctor NOT to lift anything heavy.

After that, JoEllen and I went out to scout.

We looked for our Nos. 1 and 2 bucks. Unfortunately, we found the No. 1 buck’s herd of does was on private property. And to top it off, the big tall buck wasn’t even with the herd, having been replaced by three smaller bucks.

All total, we spotted five smaller bucks on the private property side of the fence.

We looked for No. 2, the buck we had seen by himself just a week before. We never located him, either.

The good news was I did find the No. 3 buck and his does. They were in basically the same area where Condit had first spotted them the week before.

Now there was decision to be made. Do we wait and hope to find Nos. 1 and 2, or do we try and take No. 3 on opening day?

It was, of course, JoEllen’s decision. She looked at the handsome buck that was over 500 yards away, still chasing one of the does in his herd.

“I like him,” she said and with that the decision was made. We would watch the herd until dark and on opening day be back in the same area, hopefully before other hunters moved in.

Later that evening we were joined by Jay, and I told him the game plan. Throughout the evening we heard other hunters go by making it imperative to move on No. 3 right at first light on opening day.

That was the plan as we drifted off to sleep.

It was 4:30 a.m. when we woke, and vehicles were already going past camp, but fortunately not in the direction where our target buck was hopefully still at.

After breakfast we headed out as it was starting to get light. We moved across a flat and to the area where we had seen the buck the night before.

When we arrived JoEllen immediately spotted the herd. They were on the same mountain and feeding.

A plan was quickly made to make a stalk up a long grassy valley to within range of the buck. We figured we had only had about a half-mile stalk before we should see the herd.

We moved quietly and quickly up through the tall grass and weeds in the bottom of the canyon. It was still cool and the thermals were moving downhill. Even though the prevailing wind in that area comes from the southwest, which was the direction we were coming in from, the day hadn’t warmed up yet and there was no wind. So far, so good.

JoEllen’s rifle was equipped with a Harris 25S bipod, which makes for a steady shooting platform. As it turned out, it was absolutely essential for the success of her hunt.

It was JoEllen who first saw the heads of some does less than 150 yards from us. They had moved off the hill where they had been feeding when we last saw them.

We quickly set the bipod up as the herd moved around nervously.

They had seen us, but didn’t really know what camo clad figures were in the tall grass.

Then the lead doe made a fateful move. She started walking up the mountain to get a better look at us. Following her was the rest of the herd. The buck was the last one in line, and he was going to be exposed as he followed the herd, as his instinct to breed overcame any sense of self-preservation.

Jay quietly told JoEllen, who was kneeling and looking through her powerful Leupold rifle scope, where the buck was at.

The grass we were in was over 2 feet tall, and JoEllen couldn’t see the buck initially.

The herd was moving farther up the mountain and the distance was getting greater. If they started running, it would be over.

Then the buck made a fatal mistake by slowly walking and then stopping on the hillside. He was looking straight ahead at his does and not paying any attention to the three figures in the tall grass 185 yards below him.

“Do you got him?” Jay asked.

“Yes” was the reply, and the shot went off.

We immediately heard the sound of a “wop,” which indicates a solid hit. The buck ran down the mountain a few steps and then turned to follow the herd. He made it about 20 yards when he went down. It was over in seconds.

JoEllen had her first buck antelope at the young age of 73 years old.

We walked up to the fallen monarch and JoEllen looked at the buck.

“He is beautiful,” she said.

And she was right. This was a mature buck that was exactly what most hunters look for in an antelope. It would make an awesome mount to be displayed in her Kingman home.

The hunt had ended quickly and somehow everything had gone as planned. It was only 6:30 a.m. on Opening Day. I have done hundreds of stalks over the last 40-plus years on big game animals and rarely, if ever, do they go exactly as planned.

But this one did, and we were all thrilled with the end result.

Back at camp Jay and I caped and field dressed the buck. JoEllen decided she was going to have Flagstaff taxidermist Chris Favour do the work on her trophy.

The next day at her home, JoEllen cut and wrapped the meat by herself, completing the process that sportsmen do, making the animal ready for the table for her and her husband.