Arizona to get $2.7M under 50-state settlement with Uber

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the state will receive $2.7 million under a $148 million nationwide settlement between 50 states and Uber.

The settlement announced Wednesday by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan stems from the ride-hailing company's yearlong delay in reporting a data breach to its affected drivers about the theft of their personal information.

California-based Uber learned in November 2016 that hackers had accessed personal data, including driver's license information, for roughly 600,000 Uber drivers in the U.S. The company acknowledged the breach in November 2017, saying it paid $100,000 in ransom for the stolen information to be destroyed.

The states sued Uber, saying the company violated laws requiring it to promptly notify people affected by the breach.