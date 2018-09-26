Chloride chamber hosts semi-annual yard sale

KINGMAN – The Chloride Chamber of Commerce is hosting its semi-annual All Town Yard Sale at 8 a.m. Saturday, complete with a bake sale and a gunfight troupe performance.

“This event brings the friendly folks in historic Chloride outside, into their very own yards, to sell their antiques, collectibles and good stuff,” the chamber wrote in a press release. “Most likely you will find everything you ever wanted, and at bargain price.”

The Chloride Bake Sale will be at the corner of Tennessee Avenue and Second Street. Visitors wanting more information on the area can head to the Mineshaft Market/Arizona Visitor Center, where official maps of yard sales will be available.

The High Desert Drifters gunfight troupe will “take you back to the early days in Chloride” with its noon performance of shootouts in Cyanide Springs. History buffs interested in the performance may also enjoy the Historical Society’s Jim Fritz Museum and the Silver Belle Playhouse, both of which are jam packed with historic photographs and memorabilia.

The chamber also encourages attendees to head over to the 1800s jail on Merrimac Avenue and the old train station on Schuylkill Avenue.

“After you’ve hit all the yard sales visit the numerous businesses in town. If you’re looking for handmade silver jewelry, antiques, collectibles, local ore, western art and locally made crafts, you’ll find it all in Chloride,” the chamber writes.

