Community View | The 2 most important words you will write in 2018 – “Billy Sipe”

I will be writing in “Billy Sipe” for Division 6 Superior Court Judge and here is why.

Judge Sipe is the consummate professional and has been his entire career. I first met Judge Sipe in 2004 when I started as the City Prosecutor for the City of Kingman. At the time Judge Sipe was in private practice and was known as the top criminal defense attorney in Mohave County. Judge Sipe took it upon himself to mentor me and help me grow as a lawyer, prosecutor and trial attorney. I remember vividly one of Jude Sipe’s lessons – he would be successful in all his cases because everyone in the courtroom would know that he was the most prepared person in the courtroom. He was right, despite my studious efforts to out think, out prepare and out lawyer Judge Sipe, he always seemed to have the advantage and know the case inside and out.

Prior to becoming a judge, Judge Sipe provided contract defense work to the City of Kingman for several years at a significantly discounted rate because of his respect for retired and longtime City Magistrate, Judge Kathy McCoy, and his sense of duty to his hometown - the City of Kingman.

Judge Sipe is currently a successful judge because of his extensive knowledge, intellect and preparation. His unapparelled work ethic continues to this day as he spends countless hours preparing and analyzing his cases and promoting new ways to improve the Mohave County judicial system. I invite you to join me and write in “Billy Sipe” for Division 6 Superior Court Judge this election. It will be the 2 most important words you write the rest of this year.

I am a 14-year attorney in Mohave County, current prosecutor for local agency, prior city prosecutor and prior special counsel to previous sheriffs. Most importantly, I am a husband, father and citizen of Mohave County that wants the best candidate to be seated as the Superior Court Judge of Division 6.