Horoscopes | Sept. 26, 2018

Birthdays: Christina Milian, 37; Serena Williams, 37; Jim Caviezel, 50; Olivia Newton-John, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Settle down and settle in. Take care of personal business, and you’ll feel better.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let the changes going on around you disrupt your day. Go with the flow, and you will find a way to navigate your way to greater stability.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Travel plans will bring you one step closer to a pending problem you’ve been trying to resolve. What you discover will help you make a decision that will encourage you to do something you should have done a long time ago.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotional situations can lead to poor choices. A youngster or lover will try to manipulate you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If things aren’t going your way at home or at work, visit someone levelheaded who can help you see your situation clearly. Surround yourself with positive people.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t question what others are doing when you should be focusing on what you are trying to achieve. It’s up to you to bring about the changes that will make you happy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Problems at home or with an older friend or relative should be handled with diplomacy. The changes that occur due to a personal situation will end up being beneficial if you put your time, thought and energy into a positive response.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take precautions if you get involved in physical activities. Concentrate more on personal improvement, not competing with others.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A change regarding the way you earn your living may come as a surprise. Accept the inevitable; benefits will follow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How you respond matters. For those who think like you, your friendship will prosper, and for those who don’t, let them go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you let someone be your leader, you will end up having regrets. Life isn’t a competition.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Reconnect with people you have enjoyed working or playing with in the past, and get involved in events and activities that are physically or financially beneficial. A commitment will improve your life.