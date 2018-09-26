KHS Bulldog merit semifinalist sees bright future

KINGMAN – Senior year in high school is a pivotal moment in a student’s life. It comes down to deciding what college to go to, how to pay for it, choosing a major, scholarship applications and most importantly making sure they’re handed a high school diploma in May.

Julian Mann, a senior at Kingman High School is currently in this stage of life. School just started but preparing for life after high school is creeping up. After he’s done with high school, he plans to attend a school in-state. He’s still undecided about what he wants to study but engineering could be an option.

Recently he found out that he is a semifinalist in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program, which means he has the opportunity to win money in order to pay for college.

“It was kind of a shock,” Mann said.

His family was happy and proud of him when they found out the news. Two of the people he looks up to in his family are both of his grandfathers because they have both done well in life and share similarities.

His academics are important to him. He is currently taking advanced placement courses and dual-credit, which allow him to get his foot in the door in college while still being a high school student.

School is more than just learning. Student enjoy seeing their friends and participating in extracurricular activities. Band is an extracurricular activity that Mann has been doing since middle school and alongside him has been his tuba.

“It’s the emotional response that music brings out in you,” Mann said.

In 10 years he sees himself owning a company and being an entrepreneur but to make sure his goal is accomplished, he said he must stay in school and stay clean.