Kingman Force on Force offers free anti-bullying class

KINGMAN – Bullying is an unfortunate reality for today’s kids, but Kingman Force on Force is doing its part to train children in not only how to avoid and deal with bullies, but also how to defend themselves while asking for help.

Kingman Force on Force, 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Suite 1, will provide the mental and physical training for children at 5 p.m. Friday. The class is based on real-life experiences of self-defense and firearms instructor Gianluca Zanna, who attended the Italian Military Academy Nunziatella.

“The participants will learn how to avoid becoming a target of bullies, understand how bullies think, how to ask for help, how to face a bully if you have to, and how to defend yourself with easy to learn but effective ways of responsible self-defense techniques,” Force on Force wrote in a press release.

Information provided by Kingman Force on Force