MCSO seeks help identifying man taking photos

FORT MOHAVE – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for the public’s help in identifying a male subject for taking photos.

Deputies responded approximately at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 where it was reported that a male subject was allegedly observed taking photos of a female subject.

When confronted by the female, the male subject smiled and walked away. He left the store on foot headed south. The man is described as a husky white male, about 35 years old, approximately 5 feet 9 inches and 180-200 pounds and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black football jersey, dark jeans, and a black fedora style hat.

If anyone has information about the suspect, contact MCSO District 2 Substation at 928-768-7071 ext. 224 to speak with Sergeant Nyquist.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Department