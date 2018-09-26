Obituary | Linda Mae Powskey

Linda Mae Powskey is a member of the Hualapai Tribe, born in Oct. 10, 1959 in Kingman, Arizona to Willie and Thelma Powskey.

Linda was raised and lived in Mohave County. As a young woman during Jr. high and high school, Linda enjoyed basketball, volleyball. and baseball. She was very competitive and skilled, working hard to do her best for the Bulldogs. She worked at the Kingman McDonalds, where she became manager. She graduated from Kingman High School in May 1978.



Continuing her educational pursuits, Linda moved to Phoenix, Arizona to attend college. She worked as in intern at the Good Samaritan Hospital. In 1982, Linda received her diploma as a Registered Technologist Radiography through Maricopa Technical Community College, Phoenix, Arizona and returned home to help her people.

She was employed as a radiologist technician in the Kingman area. She worked with the Kingman Regional Medical Center, Horizon Medical Center, Indian Health Service at the Peach Springs Health Clinic, and the Arizona Institute of Medicine and Surgery (AIMS) in Kingman, Arizona.



Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Thelma Powskey, Justin Powskey; Rosemary Wakolee, David Powskey, Willie Powskey Jr. Ray Powskey, Danny Powskey, and Harlan Powskey.



Linda enjoyed helping others as a health professional.



Linda is survived by her daughter, Amber R. Powskey Ponce and grandson Cleveland Fielding Jr.; David S. Lawrence, her partner of over 21 years; brothers Caleb J. Powskey, Cecil Powskey, and Richard Powskey; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral services are scheduled beginning Thursday Sept. 27, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona at Sutton Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. A traditional wake Friday evening Sept. 28, 2018 in Peach Springs, Arizona. Gravesite service on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at Laughing Jack Cemetery, Hualapai reservation.



Linda will be remembered as a caring and loving woman always thinking of others, helping and hoping the best for her family, relatives, and longtime friends. She always tried to present herself in a positive and encouraging manner through her smile and laughter when she greeted you, we all will miss her.

Our loving sister, mother, relative and good friend, we all loved you and respected what you tried to convey to all of us during your lifetime while among us.



Mah, Ha muk yah.

