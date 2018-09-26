Obituary | Wanda Charlene (Bird) Lampe

March 2, 1941 - Sept. 20, 2018

Wanda “Charlene” Lampe, who passed away from cancer at age 77 on Sept. 20 in Kingman, Arizona, was born March 2, 1941, in Fruita, Colorado, to Charles and Wanda Bird. She spent her early years in Fruita where her grandfather Joe Nixon was a Blacksmith. She also lived in Rangely and Newcastle, Wyoming, where her father worked in the oil field. Her family eventually settled down in Grand Junction, Colorado where she graduated high school.

She married Dell Martinez, and gave birth to two sons who have brought her the greatest joy in her life: Anthony Martinez and Michael Martinez. Her sons were her closest friends. Charlene has been in a long-term relationship with Eddie Powell.

Charlene had a great sense of humor and never-ending smile. Charlene loved the Denver Broncos, fishing and hunting. She dearly loved animals, and thought of her dogs as her children.

Charlene will be missed by everyone. Charlene is survived by her sons Anthony Martinez (Mary) and Michael Martinez (Laurie); and her brothers and sisters: Genevra VanGundy-Shal, Sonny (Sherrie) Bird, Bill (Shari) Bird and Sandi (Bob) Cameron. She is also survived by her four granddaughters: Anthony’s daughter Angela and Michael’s daughters Crystall, Justeen and Chelsea, and nine great-grandchildren, Preston, Patrick, Summer, Logan, Emma, Keianna, Keith, Avalee and Hunter. Also, Eddie Powell, her dog Lucy.

A graveside service will be held in Fruita, Colorado, at the Elmwood Cemetery Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.