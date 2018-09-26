Prep Golf: Finch leads Vols to 1st place finish at Mohave

KINGMAN – Cole Finch helped propel the Lee Williams High School boys golf team to a first-place finish Tuesday at Laughlin Ranch Golf Course.

The Vols shot a 46-over 190 to outduel Kingman High (53-over 197) and host Mohave (136-over 280).

Finch shot a 5-over 41 for first place, followed by Kingman’s Matthew Mendez in second (8-over 44) and Lee Williams’ Brady Clark in third at 9-over 45.

Kingman’s Hayden Tanner was fourth (12-over 48), while Lee Williams’ Brycen Rodriguez was fifth (14-over 50) and Kingman’s Kaelib Miler was sixth at 16-over 52.

The Bulldogs duo of Camaron Haller and Coleton Padilla tied for seventh at 17-over 53. Lee Williams’ Justin Talk was ninth (18-over 54) and Wyatt Talk tied for 10th at 19-over 55.

The Vols and Bulldogs return to the links Friday with a trip to Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams.

Girls Golf

At Lake Havasu Golf Club, the Lee Williams High School girls golf team swept the top three positions Tuesday to take first with a 42-over 186. Lake Havasu was second with a 76-over 220.

Paige Lucero led the Lady Vols with a 1-over 37 for first, followed by Brooke Lander in second (12-over 48) and Paige Booth in third at 13-over 49.

Lee Williams’ Kaylee Moore tied for fifth (16-over 52), while teammate Lilianna Robles was eighth at 25-over 61.

Kingman’s Mikayla Peterson shot a 27-over 63 to tie for ninth, while Lee Williams’ Bella Bruno finished 11th at 31-over 67.