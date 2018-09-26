Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers test their youth in 3-1 win over Kingman High

KINGMAN – Sometimes it’s beneficial for an athlete to get an early taste of varsity experience. Kingman Academy High School volleyball head coach Bill McCord decided that was the case Tuesday night as he subbed in a few underclassmen during the third set of a 3-1 win (25-11, 25-8, 23-25, 25-8) over Kingman High at KAHS.

“Those girls practice with us every day,” McCord said. “Up 2-0 is the time to get them in and give them some work. They’re here day in, day out sitting on the bench watching. If someone else goes down, I need them to go in. I have to find my depth and find the person to come in and do that.”

The No. 16 ranked Lady Tigers (8-1, 3-0 3A West) found themselves in back-and-forth battle with the Lady Bulldogs during a competitive third set. Kingman’s biggest lead was three points, but the Academy never went away.

It even appeared the Lady Tigers would notch the sweep with a 20-17 advantage, but the Lady Bulldogs had other plans. Kingman would tie it on two occasions before pulling away for the set win.

“It has to be a team-first mentality,” McCord said. “They lost a set, but no one was overly frustrated. I’m good with that.”

And more importantly, a few of the Lady Tigers gained experienced that could prove worthwhile in years to come.

“In the end it might help us because it was to get the younger girls ready to move up to varsity,” junior Madison Lewis said. “It’s preparing for the future.”

Academy also turned to a number of its young athletes over the weekend at the Colorado River Invitational. McCord’s strategy paid off as the Lady Tigers roared into the championship game and won it against a familiar opponent.

“That was so fun, especially how we got to play Lee Williams,” Lewis said of the tournament. “That’s one of our favorite teams to play because we get competitive. The games were really close. We lost the first set, won the second set and then barely won the last set.”

Academy is back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday as it welcomes No. 38 ranked Chino Valley (1-7, 1-0) to town. The No. 40 ranked Lady Bulldogs (0-9, 0-4) travel to No. 1 ranked Northwest Christian (10-0, 4-0) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lee Williams 3, Mingus 2

At LWHS, the Lee Williams High School volleyball team rallied back from a 2-0 deficit Tuesday night to knock off No. 30 ranked Mingus (4-6, 1-4 4A Grand Canyon Region) in five sets (20-25, 16-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-13).

The No. 24 ranked Lady Vols (5-4, 3-3) hit the road Thursday for a 6 p.m. contest at No. 25 ranked Prescott (4-6, 4-2).