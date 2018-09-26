Wounded veterans and service dogs capture best organization award

KINGMAN – Sheila Martin was at a loss for words after her Veterans Sportsman Alliance was named Organization of the Year at Monday’s 41st annual Andy Awards held at Mohave County Fairgrounds.

“I’m still shaking,” the president of the organization said after stepping off the stage with the foot-long trophy of Andy Devine in her arms. “I can’t even explain it.”

Also nominated for Organization of the Year were Mohave County ARC and Mohave County Orchestra.

Veterans Sportsman Alliance was founded in 2013 to improve the lives of disabled combat military veterans. The Kingman chapter has two areas of focus: organizing hunts for disabled veterans on Dunton ranch and training service dogs for veterans with PTSD.

The organization has a number of volunteers who help with the hunting experiences and dog training. Fundraising is important because the veterans don’t pay for any of the expenses.

Veterans Sportsman Alliance is creating an extended family one veteran and one Kingman resident at a time.

“It’s bringing recognition to veterans,” said Paul Martin, vice president of the alliance. “The whole thing is for the community to support wounded veterans.”

The Andy Awards, presented by the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Kingman Regional Medical Center, recognizes business, organizations and people for excellence in the community.

More than 100 people attended Monday’s awards ceremony and dinner.

Other category winners were:

Young Professional: Petrea McKeithen. She donates her time and talents to a number of charities serving low-income families, sick children and foster care organizations. She also volunteers for Mutt Matchers, a local pet adoption agency. Also nominated: Rochelle Owens.

Ambassador: Mary Hamilton. Selected for her notable service and dedication to the membership of Kingman Ara Chamber of Commerce.

Public Service: Jody Schanaman. The epitome of a “Super Hero,” she works full-time for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, teaches part-time at Kingman High School, mentors the Robotics Team and Lego League, and is head coach for two youth shooting clubs, Mohave Top Guns and KHS Sharpshooters. And she still makes time for family. Also nominated: Susan Williams and Jake Rhoades.

Business: Angle Homes. The company has been in Kingman over two decades and has helped develop raw land and grow old neighborhoods. Angle continues to build new homes for families and provide jobs for workers and subcontractors. Also nominated: Party Girls Port-a-Party and Abrio Care.

Educator: Susie Summons. Presented posthumously to the role model, mentor, confidant, friend and leader of the community. Susie excelled in every area and dedicated her life to teaching. She had the capability of validating every parent’s needs, concerns or questions during highly emotional times, as well as everyday occurrences with a level head. Also nominated: Lisa Adams and Fred Gilbert.

Student: Erika Kemp. A junior at Lee Williams High School, she volunteers at school, church and in the community. Kemp sings with the Mohave Community Choir and is a member of the USBC Bowling League. She’s a member of the Interact Club, participates in the Cambridge Program and has been inducted into the National Honor Society.

Most improved commercial property: Mohave County ARC. The private, nonprofit organization is dedicated to teaching and supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The kitchen and main rooms were designed with members’ needs in mind. They also created a serenity room with calming colors, lounge chairs and fish tank.

Chamber Member of Year: JM Eagle. The business represented and supported programs and missions of the Chamber beyond all expectations in the past year.

Citizen: Jody Schanaman. A repeat winner of the Andy Award. See Public Service Award. Other nominations: David Bekaert and Gerald Olson.

Lifetime Achiever: Barbara Dorf., She has been healing the community since opening her practice in Kingman in 1988. She goes above and beyond treatment of her patients and their families. She also does hospice and home visits and has been known to treat a couple family pets if she sees an issue during a visit. Also nominated: Ray Cullison and Petrea McKeithen.