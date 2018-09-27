Andy Devine Days Festival ‘Has something for everyone’

KINGMAN – The Andy Devine Days Festival kicking off Friday afternoon is the result of a community coming together to promote the City of Kingman and all that’s offered downtown, a section of Kingman one organizer called a “jewel.”

City Tourism Director Josh Noble and “imagineer” for the festival, Nick Bowers of the City’s Engineering Department, described the efforts that go into putting on the festival.

“We try really hard to hit all age brackets and demographics, we want something for everybody. We want a free event that Kingman can be proud of, that downtown can be proud of,” Bowers said before calling downtown a jewel.

Noble noted the uniqueness of Andy Devine Days, saying it’s a fresh take on street festivals in Kingman.

“The nice thing about this festival is, unlike any other event in Kingman, it’s got a little bit of everything for everybody,” Noble said. “From the art show to the live music, to the vendors that have food, and arts and crafts, it kind of doesn’t matter what walk of life you’re coming from. There’s something here for you.”

Noble and Bowers highlighted three changes and additions to this year’s festival. Both were excited about Rickety Cricket Brewing’s Andy’s Ale, which has been brewed special for Andy Devine Days.

“It’s envisioned to only come out during the Andy Devine Days week,” Bowers said. “It’s a special moment, it’s the official beer of the Andy Devine Days Festival.”

The tractor pull has also been moved to Saturday as opposed to Friday so it doesn’t compete with Friday night football games and other events. That event, along with others included in the Free Fun Zone, is open to youth participants this year.

There will also be a tract-less train cruising the blocks of downtown Kingman. GTO Association of America’s Route 66 Street Legends Tour, which began Sept. 17 in Illinois, will make its way through Kingman on Saturday and will be here in time to participate in the car show.

The addition and expansion of these events is a way for the City to complement the rodeo by offering a wide variety of activities, again, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“And then the music is going all day Friday and all day Saturday,” Noble said of the festival’s entertainment stationed at Rickety Cricket. “Last year we didn’t have live music, that’s a big change.”

All that’s offered at the festival, for free, is largely thanks to local businesses and organizations sponsoring events like the Free Fun Zone. Those efforts have also allowed the City to bring in infrastructure that will help put on this festival and future events. Those include a PA system, wireless speakers that will play music throughout the festival grounds, and electrical panels on Fourth Street that do away with the need for generators.

The two organizers also applauded the work of the City’s Public Works and Street departments.

“The Street Department and (Streets Superintendent) Jack Plaunty, and the Public Works Department, are absolutely crucial to the logistics and organization of this festival,” Bowers said. “Without them, this wouldn’t happen.”

There are more than 90 parade entries for the Andy Devine Days Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, and about 40 vendors that will sell everything from food to jewelry, to metal art with western and Route 66 themes.